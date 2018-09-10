Family mark ‘huge milestone’ as boy with rare condition starts school

An “amazing” four-year-old boy who has had five major operations since he was born with a rare and life-threatening condition is starting his first day at primary school. Alexander Pickering, known as Xander, was just an hour old when a nurse at Colchester Hospital noticed there was no opening in his bottom, meaning he could not pass waste.

The condition, called an imperforated anus, is life-threatening if left untreated, putting the infant at risk of infection and possible perforation of the bowel. Xander was taken to the Royal London Children’s Hospital at one day old for an operation to create a colostomy and he has been back for four further surgeries. He used a colostomy bag for 15 months before a second operation created an opening in his bottom. His most recent surgery, in June, created an ACE stoma which means he does not need a colostomy bag any more and can pass waste at home daily.

Four year old Xander has had five major operations since he was born Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Xander lives in Little Clacton in Essex, with his photographer father Mark Pickering, 37, his mother Kiera Pickering, 32, who works as a doctor’s surgery receptionist, and his brothers Jacob, eight, and Theo, seven. Mrs Pickering said Xander was eager to join his two brothers at Engaines Primary School on Monday. “Xander is really looking forward to starting school because he wants to be a ‘big boy’ like his brothers,” she said. “For months, he’s been telling us that he is getting taller and asking whether he is big enough to go to school yet. “Starting school is a huge milestone for us.”

Xander with his parents Mark and Kiera on his landmark first day at school Credit: Joe Giddens/A

Mr Pickering said Xander’s condition was “life-changing” but they had got used to life with it. “He knows everything he goes through,” he said. “We don’t hide anything from him. “We’re not looking for sympathy – it’s just to make people aware.” He added: “In himself he’s amazing, he’s magical. “He does everything everyone else can do. Nothing can stop him. “He’s been out learning to ride his bike without stabilisers.”

Xander was keen to join brothers Theo and Jacob Credit: Joe Giddens/PA