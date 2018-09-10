Family of teen crash victim pay tribute to ‘exceptionally beautiful’ daughter

The family of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash have described their daughter as “incredibly kind, hysterically funny and exceptionally beautiful.”

Betty Wood was the passenger in a Renault Clio when it collided with a Mercedes E320 at 1.10am on Sunday.

The teenager, from Belper, was taken to the QMC in Nottingham following the incident at the junction of Friar Gate and Stafford Street in Derby but her injuries were not survivable, Derbyshire Police said.

The force said the drivers of both cars were arrested at the scene and, after being treated at hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, were interviewed and released under investigation.