Pride flag in Marvel's new Spider-Man game sparks diversity debate

Marvel has sparked a debate with players over the Pride flag which is featured in the new Spider-Man game.

Fans of the wall-crawler have only had a short amount of time to digest the game, which was released on Friday morning, but hundreds have noticed the Pride flag surrounding many buildings in New York.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive game is currently the fastest selling game of the year so far, according to Eurogamer, and many players have commented on the inclusion of the rainbow flag in the new Spider-Man game.

People have praised the game for "its much-appreciated message" of inclusion for the LGBTQ community, but have also made reference to places where it would "not be safe to put that flag up".