Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield pleads not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool supporters who died following the crush in the terrace pens of Sheffield Wednesday’s ground at the FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

The former chief superintendent appeared via videolink at Preston Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The names of the 95 men, women and children he is charged with unlawfully killing were read out in court as the charge was put to the 74-year-old.

About 15 family members of victims were in the public gallery.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused on April 15, 1989.