Husband charged with stabbing deaths of family of five in Perth, Australia

It is thought the bodies had been in the house for a number of days. Credit: AuBC/AP

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court in Australia charged with stabbing to death three young girls, their mother and grandmother, after the bodies of all five were found in their home almost a week after their deaths. Anthony Robert Harvey appeared at Perth Magistrates Court via video link from Karratha Courthouse, 900 miles (1,400km) away.

Anthony Robert Harvey has appeared in court charged with the murders. Credit: AuBC/AP

The bodies of Harvey's wife wife, Mara Lee Harvey, 41, her three-year-old daughter Charlotte, two-year-old twin sisters Alice and Beatrix, and their grandmother Beverley Quinn, 73, were found at their home in Perth on Sunday. Police allege that Harvey remained at the home for several days, before driving his car north to Karratha where he alerted police to what had happened. It was then that the discovery of the bodies was made.

The women were allegedly attacked in the kitchen, while the children were killed elsewhere in the house. Credit: AuBC/AP

It is believed that Harvey killed Ms Quinn when she visited the home in suburb of Bedford on September 4, the day after it is believed he murdered the other four, the court heard. Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters several weapons were used, including a blunt instrument and knives, but no guns. The women were allegedly attacked in the kitchen, while the children were killed elsewhere in the house.

Forensics officers at work at the scene. Credit: AAP