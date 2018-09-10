Conservatives 'could have won an overall majority' proposed in parliamentary boundary shake-up

The Conservatives could have won an overall majority in the 2017 general election under a proposed shake-up of constituency boundaries, a report shows.

Professors Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher who conducted the research say the Tories could have claimed a majority of 16 in a 600 seat House of Commons if these boundaries had been in place last year.

Jeremy Corbyn’s seat would be axed and Boris Johnson’s majority challenged in the proposed changes.

Revised parliamentary maps have been set out by the UK’s four boundary commissions that would cut the number of MPs by 50.

However, Rallings' report shows that the new boundaries make no material difference to the estimates of the result of the 2017 general election.

Labour’s leader is the most high profile casualty under the proposed reforms, with his Islington North seat being wiped out.

Former foreign secretary Mr Johnson faces a challenge to his 5,034 majority in Uxbridge & Ruislip South, with the seat losing Tory-leaning Yiewsley and gaining Labour-leaning Northolt.

Ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis’ Haltemprice & Howden seat is still on course for abolition.

Under the plans, based on rule changes introduced by the former coalition government in 2011, the number of seats will be reduced to 600.