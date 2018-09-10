Libyan security forces clash with gunmen at oil company offices

Libyan security forces have stormed the headquarters of the country’s national oil company in the capital Tripoli shortly after gunmen had taken hostages and set off explosions in the building. The health ministry said two people were killed and 10 others were injured in the attack. Health official Malek Merset had said earlier said that there were dozens of injuries caused by the gunfire, smoke inhalation or explosions.

Damage can clearly be seen on the outside of the damaged national oil company Credit: AP

At least one explosion rocked the building soon after the gunmen went in, starting a fire that swiftly spread through the lower floors. Mustafa Sanallah, head of the Libyan National Oil Company, told a Libyan television channel that explosions and an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and the building’s security guards have caused an unspecified number of deaths and injuries. “The building was heavily damaged due to the fire. Smoke is everywhere,” Mr Sanallah said. “The gunmen attacked the lower floors with random shooting and explosions. It’s a very violent attack.”

Security forces have clashed with gunmen in the building Credit: AP