Man arrested after driving onto runway at Lyon airport

A man has been arrested after ramming his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport before speeding onto the runway.

Officials said the man’s motives are unknown and that nothing is being ruled out at this point.

A spokeswoman for the local government said the man first drove the wrong way down a major road and crashed into a barrier at a small aerodrome before heading to Lyon’s much larger Saint Exupery airport.

She said the car then rammed through two glass doors at the airport’s Terminal 1 before driving onto the runway tarmac.