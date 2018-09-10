Theresa May unveils push for UK to be leader in green vehicles

Theresa May is due to set out plans for the UK to be at the forefront of developing and producing zero-emission vehicles.

The Prime Minister will use a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday to pledge a £106 million funding boost for research and development in the sector which also covers new batteries and low-carbon technology.

Mrs May is expected to tell the UK’s first-ever Zero Emission Vehicle Summit that the Government has an “ambitious mission” to ensure Britain is a leader in the green technology field.

The PM will say: “I want to see Britain, once again, leading from the front and working with industries and countries around the world to spearhead change.

“That is why I have set this country an ambitious mission. To put the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles and for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040.

“Already we are taking significant strides forward. Our electric UK-manufactured cars account for one in five sold in Europe. Our batteries are among the best in the world.

“And our Road to Zero Strategy is the most comprehensive plan globally – mapping out in detail how we will reach our target for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040 – and for every car and van to be zero emission by 2050.