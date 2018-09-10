Nicola Sturgeon wants Scotland to be world leader in precision medicine

Scotland can be a world leader in the developing field of precision medicine, Nicola Sturgeon has told a national summit.

Precision medicine involves tailoring medical treatments to individual patient characteristics.

Academics believe it can lead to better outcomes for patients, save money, help boost the economy and create jobs.

The First Minister outlined the key strengths Scotland has to be at the forefront of precision medicine to an audience of experts from industry, academia and medicine at the Scotland precision medicine summit in Perth.

The First Minister said: “Scotland has all of the potential to be a world leader in developing precision medicine.”