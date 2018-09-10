- ITV Report
North Korea lights up as tens of thousands take part in torch parade marking 70th anniversary of nation's founding
The chants of tens of thousands of students have echoed in North Korea's Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square for the nation's torch parade.
The event was the last in a series of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the nation's founding.
The march focused on Kim Jong Un's economic strategies avoiding any mention of the country's missiles or nuclear weapons.
