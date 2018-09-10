Police officer who shot man dead in his own flat charged with manslaughter

A white police officer who says she mistook her black neighbour’s flat for her own when she shot him dead has been charged with manslaughter. Officer Amber Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail after being taken into custody on Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The department said the investigation in the off-duty shooting is ongoing and that no additional information was available.

Botham Jean was shot dead in his own flat by the off-duty police officer Credit: Harding University

A jail employee said Guyger was released on bond. Online records initially showed she was in custody, but she was later not listed on the jail inmate roster. Guyger shot 26-year-old Botham Jean on Thursday at Mr Jean’s flat. Lawyers for Mr Jean’s family had been calling for Guyger’s arrest, saying the fact that she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favourable treatment. They held a news conference on Sunday night, shortly before the arrest was announced, making another plea for the officer to be taken into custody and saying their team had presented new evidence - a witness and video footage - to prosecutors.

Botham Jean’s mother at a prayer service after his killing Credit: Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP

On Saturday, one of the lawyers, S Lee Merritt, said the man’s loved ones were not calling on authorities to jump to conclusions or to deny Guyger her right to due process. But he said they wanted Guyger “to be treated like every other citizen, and where there is evidence that they’ve committed a crime, that there’s a warrant to be issued and an arrest to be made”.

