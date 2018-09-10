Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time

Grease star Olivia Newton-John said she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.

The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on September 26, told Australian news programme Sunday Night that doctors found a tumour in her lower back in 2017.

Newton-John said she is "treating it naturally and doing really well".

The singer said that for the pain, she is taking cannabis oil, made from marijuana her husband grows in California.