Dramatic photos showcase British coastline in prestigious competition

Over 1,000 photos were entered into the competition and organisers hope the stunning scenes will raise awareness of the maritime environment.

The winners for the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society competition showcasing the UK’s coastline and its associated people and industry were announced.

Captain Justin Osmond, Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society chief executive, said: “We received about 1,000 entries this year for the competition which is fantastic and many of the images portray those who we are here to support, with the competition enabling us to raise awareness of the maritime environment and those working in it.”