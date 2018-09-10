- ITV Report
Dramatic photos showcase British coastline in prestigious competition
Dramatic photos have captured Britain's coastline from Scarborough to Scotland for the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society competition.
Photographer Owen Humphreys won a national award for bringing the stormy seas at Seaham, Co Durham to life.
Over 1,000 photos were entered into the competition and organisers hope the stunning scenes will raise awareness of the maritime environment.
The winners for the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society competition showcasing the UK’s coastline and its associated people and industry were announced.
Captain Justin Osmond, Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society chief executive, said: “We received about 1,000 entries this year for the competition which is fantastic and many of the images portray those who we are here to support, with the competition enabling us to raise awareness of the maritime environment and those working in it.”
Chris Herring won the ships and wrecks category and took the overall prize for an image of Cart Gap, Norfolk, while John Roberts won the best industry picture of the year for the Bay of Biscay.
The fourth winner was Gareth Easton, in the people and recreation category, with his submission from Shetland.