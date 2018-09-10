Pilots smash record for high-altitude flight with an experimental glider above Argentina

Two pilots have flown to new heights above the Andes Mountains using only wind as their engine.

An experimental sailplane built by a Perlan Project team set an unofficial world altitude record for engineless flight on Sunday.

The glider carried pilots Jim Payne and Miguel Iturmendi, to 76,100 feet, or more than 14 miles above the El Calafate region of Argentina.

It's the highest altitude ever reached by humans aboard an unpowered fixed-wing aircraft.