Primark owner warns of £20 million hit from stronger pound

Primark owner Associated British Foods (AB Foods) has warned it will take a £20 million hit due to the stronger pound.

While its full year outlook for the group is unchanged – with “progress” expected in adjusted operating profits and adjusted earnings per share – unfavourable exchange rates are expected to drag on results.

“With two thirds of the group’s operating profit earned outside the UK, the strengthening of sterling against most of our trading currencies, other than the euro, will result in a loss on translation this year of some £20 million,” AB Foods said in a trading update on Monday.

The company said performance from segments including its Primark retail division would help take the edge off more muted progress in its sugar unit.

“Strong profit performances this year from Primark, grocery, agriculture and Ingredients are expected to more than offset the adverse effect of lower EU sugar prices,” the company said.

Full year sales at Primark are expected to rise 5.5% on a constant currency basis, driven by increased selling space, but offset by a 2% decline in like-for-like sales.

At actual exchange rates, sales at Primark are expected to rise 6%.

It follows a strong performance in the UK, where its share of the clothing market has “increased significantly”.

Primark’s full year UK sales are now expected to rise 6%, while annual like-for-like growth is expected at 1.5%.