Rail fare reforms must be driven by passengers, Which? says

Rail passengers have struggled for too long with a confusing ticketing system and poor service, consumer campaign group Which? says.

Campaigners say trust in the rail industry is at an “all time low” and want reforms which are passenger-led.

Which? has called for improvements after rail company bosses said they had received nearly 20,000 responses to a public consultation on Britain’s train fares system.

“Rail passengers have struggled for too long with a confusing ticketing system, poor service and severe delays and cancellations,” said Alex Hayman, Which? Managing Director of Public Markets, on Monday.