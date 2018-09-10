Russian cosmonaut allays concern about hole in space station

A Russian crew member on the International Space Station has recorded a video message to address concerns about an air leak on the orbiting outpost.

Sergei Prokopyev explained on a video released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos how the crew last week located and sealed the tiny hole that created a slight loss of pressure.

Speaking from the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the station, where the leak was spotted, Mr Prokopyev said the hole was quickly patched, adding with a smile that “we aren’t trying to cover it with our fingers”.