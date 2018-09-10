South-east US coast prepares as Hurricane Florence intensifies

The rapidly intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike a direct blow anywhere from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States later this week, possibly as a category 4.

A hurricane hunter plane found Florence strengthening quickly, reaching top winds of 85mph on Sunday evening after crossing the 74mph threshold from tropical storm to a hurricane earlier in the day.

Forecasters said Florence is expected to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane some time on Monday, and will remain that way for days.

Earlier on Monday morning, Florence was centred about 625 miles south-east of Bermuda, moving west at 9mph.

Its maximum sustained winds are at 105mph. Drawing energy from the warm water, it could have top sustained winds of 130mph or more by Tuesday, the Miami-based centre said.

The centre also said that Hurricane Isaac, much further out to sea, has become the 5th named hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.