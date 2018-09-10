Theresa May should face down Brexit ‘ultras’ and back single market plan – SNP

Theresa May should put remaining in the single market and customs union back on the table and ignore the “Brexit ultras” in the Tory party, the SNP’s Westminster leader said.

With 200 days until the UK’s scheduled exit from the European Union, Ian Blackford said the single market and customs union represented the “least worst option”.

The SNP’s 35 MPs could be crucial in any cross-party bid to push Mrs May to accept a Norway-style soft Brexit.

The Prime Minister faces a battle to get any sort of Brexit arrangement through the Commons, with her own Conservative Party bitterly divided over her Chequers plan which would see the UK accepting a common rulebook with the EU for trade in goods.

Mr Blackford said whatever deal is ultimately reached, the infighting will leave the Tories a “deeply damaged party at the end of the process”.