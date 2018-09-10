Four out of five want a shorter work week as new technology makes jobs more efficient

The majority of people believe a four day working week is the way to go as new technology makes jobs more efficient. Research by the TUC revealed that four out of five want to cut their working hours without loss of pay in a survey of over 2,000 people. As technology develops, a union leader has urged for changes to end the "always on" culture.

The "always on" culture means that many feel they are treated unfairly by employers. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, called for a four-day week at the TUC Congress in Manchester. She said: “In the 19th century, unions campaigned for an eight-hour day. In the 20th century, we won the right to a two-day weekend and paid holidays. “So, for the 21st century, let’s lift our ambition again. “I believe that in this century we can win a four-day working week, with decent pay for everyone. “It’s time to share the wealth from new technology. Not allow those at the top to grab it for themselves. “We need strong unions with the right to go into every workplace, starting with Amazon’s warehouses here in the UK.”

