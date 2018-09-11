Debenhams chairman lashes out over retailer’s future

The Debenhams chairman has lashed out at speculation over the struggling retailer’s future, insisting that the chain is not insolvent.

Sir Ian Cheshire said that it is “simply not true” that the firm is actively embarking on a company voluntary agreement (CVA), a controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to shut under-performing shops.

The comments come a day after Debenhams shares plunged as much as 17% after it emerged that KPMG had been drafted in to help Debenhams consider its options.

Sir Ian also hit out at “nosy neighbours” speculating on Debenhams’ future and described speculation about the department store chain as a “circus”.

“The only analogy I can have to it is like having a bunch of nosy neighbours watching your house. Somebody sees somebody in a suit going into a room.

“The second person concludes it’s a doctor, the third person concludes it’s an undertaker and by the time it gets to the end of the day you’ve got cause of death and everyone’s looking forward to the funeral,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

However, he also admitted the struggling retailer is considering all options with KPMG.