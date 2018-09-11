Labour activists not trying to oust MPs opposed to Corbyn agenda – McDonnell

Claims that hard left activists are infiltrating Labour to try and oust MPs opposed to Jeremy Corbyn’s agenda have been dismissed by shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

The comments came after Mr Corbyn refused to intervene to prevent local activists targeting his internal party critics.

Pressed on accusations of hard left infiltration, Mr McDonnell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m sorry, that does not bear relation to reality.

“We now have 500,000 members. It’s a huge mass party now, and, of course, those members want to get involved in discussions about policy.

“Also, they will reflect at times their view about the performances of their local MP. And we have had a small number of incidences that we have seen, two or three, where parties have come together and they have expressed concerns about the performance of their MP. That’s happened right the way through the history of our party, but it’s nothing untoward.”