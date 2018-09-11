Mike Russell: Conservatives pushing false choice on Brexit plans

The Conservatives are pushing a “false choice” between a no deal Brexit and the Chequers plans, Scotland Constitutional Affairs Secretary has said.

Speaking ahead of making a ministerial statement at parliament on Brexit preparations, Mike Russell said Theresa May’s Chequers proposal is not acceptable and Scottish Government would continue to press for staying in the EU single market and customs union.

Mr Russell said: “The Tories want to force people to choose between the disaster of a hard Brexit outside the Single Market and the catastrophe of a no deal Brexit.

“That is an utterly false choice – and no one should be fooled into thinking that that makes Chequers in any way acceptable.

“We will continue to make the case, vigorously, for membership of the European Single Market – which is around eight times bigger than the UK market alone – and Customs Union.”

He accused the Tories of an “irresponsible, cack-handed approach” to Brexit which he said is “risking disruption on a scale unprecedented in modern times”.