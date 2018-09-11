Review into cervical cancer checks scandal ‘not backing commission move’

A commission of investigation into the cervical cancer smear test controversy which affected more than 200 women does not need to be established, an official review is expected to conclude.

It has been reported that review chair Dr Gabriel Scally has concluded he has found out everything that needed to be uncovered into the CervicalCheck scandal, which saw 221 women with cervical cancer not informed that smear test results showing them to be clear were inaccurate, and that revised test results kept from them.

It is understood that Dr Scally briefed Health Minister Simon Harris on Monday on his review’s findings. A 200-page report is expected to be published on Wednesday.

There have been criticisms from the affected women and their families after the report was leaked before they could read it.

Mr Harris has described the leak as “extremely regrettable”, adding that it should not have happened.