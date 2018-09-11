Shakes and soup diet could become radical treatment for Type 2 diabetes – report

Fat-free shakes and soups could be prescribed to diabetics as part of a “radical treatment” for the disease, it has been reported.

A trial has seen nearly 300 people suffering from Type 2 diabetes given the 850 calories-a-day diet and could be rolled out nationally.

The Daily Mail said research found half of those following the four-meal-a-day diet were in remission within 12 months and further details of the strategy would be revealed in November.

Jonathan Valabhji, of NHS England, was quoted in the paper as saying the plans were “exciting”.

He said: “The trial involved 300 people, of those in the intervention arm a staggering almost 50% saw their diabetes go into remission.