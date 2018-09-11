Six-year-old boy 'stranded' in Belgium returns home to UK

A six-year-old boy who was "stateless and stuck" for two weeks in Belgium has returned to Britain after being given an emergency travel document.

Mohamed Bangoura, who was born in Leeds, was stopped from boarding a flight home after visiting family friends in Brussels.

He finally flew back to Manchester to be reunited with his mum Hawa Keita on Monday after the Home Office issued a document.

MEP Catherine Bearder and MP Sir Ed Davey wrote a joint letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid last week calling for the boy’s return.

They said he had been due to start school in Sheffield on Monday but his passport was rejected by Belgian authorities on August 27.