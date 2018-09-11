Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris to appear in court charged with drink-driving

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is due to appear in court charged with drink-driving.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper, of East Finchley, north London, was charged and bailed following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of August 24.

The France international, who led his team to World Cup glory in Russia, was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London, Scotland Yard said.

His club said the matter would be taken “extremely seriously” and dealt with internally.

Lloris has been with the north London squad since joining from Lyon in 2012, making 207 appearances in the Premier League and keeping 74 clean sheets.

He has grown to be regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers during his time in England.

Lloris has won more than 100 international caps and lifted the World Cup last month, after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.