Cannabis factory discovered in maze of underground tunnels

One of Britain's biggest ever cannabis factories has been discovered in a maze of underground mining tunnels.

The drug den is so big that police admit they are yet to find all of the drugs stashed in the caves.

Detectives found the huge cannabis factory hidden deep inside the vast maze of underground tunnels on Thursday.

The discovery was made at Bethel Quarry in Bradford on Avon, Wilts, after a search warrant was executed.

Remarkably hidden inside the disused quarry, the drugs haul were being stored in tunnels once used by Heinz to grow mushrooms for its soup.

The tunnels form part of a former limestone quarry covering about 10 acres.

Officers began exploring the mines after uncovering the drug den and say they are discovering more places where cannabis was being grown underground.