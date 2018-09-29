Changeable in the north, but mostly dry and sunny in the south.

After a chilly start across parts of the south in particular, much of England and Wales will see a largely sunny day. Cloudier across Scotland and Northern Ireland with rain moving southeast later. Gales across northern and western Scotland.

Tonight the rain will push south into southern Scotland and northern England, whilst largely fizzling out. Chilly ahead of this with patchy frost in the south. Blustery showers across northern Scotland.

Tomorrow there’ll be showers across much of Scotland, with some pushing as far south as Wales and eastern fringes of England. Cloudier across the south than on Saturday and generally feeling cooler.