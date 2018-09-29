Elon Musk to step down as Tesla chairman and pay $20 million fine to settle fraud lawsuit

Elon Musk will step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million (£15m) fine to settle a lawsuit alleging he duped investors about a proposed buyout of the company.

Both Mr Musk and the electric car company will pay out $20m in the deal after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a case seeking to oust the billionaire.

The settlement will require him to relinquish his role as chairman for at least three years, but he will able to remain as chief executive. Tesla must hire an independent chairman to oversee the company.

The complaint alleged that Mr Musk made “false and misleading statements” about plans to take the company private in August.