Social media guidelines to be drawn up amid fears of impact on young people's mental health

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Tom Sheldrick

Medical experts have been instructed to draw up official guidelines for social media use amid fears over its impact on child mental health, Matt Hancock has revealed. The Health and Social Care Secretary said he was "very worried" as a father by the growing evidence of the detrimental effect on the health of young people. He has instructed Dame Sally Davies, the UK's chief medical officer, to begin preparing official guidance on safe time limits that would work in a similar way to safe alcohol limits. Mr Hancock told ITV News: "Technology can be a great force for good but it also brings problems and anybody who has children knows that the pressures of using social media are really significant, they're social pressures essentially."

Speaking ahead of the start of the party conference in Birmingham, he told the Observer newspaper: "I am, as a father, very worried about the growing evidence of the impact of social media on children's mental health. "Unrestricted use (of social media) by younger children risks being very damaging to their mental health."

Credit: PA