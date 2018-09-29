Murder arrest after two women found dead in Hadlow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were found dead in Kent.

Officers were called by paramedics to an address in Hadlow, near Tonbridge, just after 7.40am on Saturday, Kent Police said.

Three people were found seriously injured at the property in Carpenters Lane.

Two women, in their 50s and 70s, died at the scene. A man in his 70s was taken to hospital in London for treatment.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Officers believe the victims and the suspect were known to each other, a force spokeswoman said.