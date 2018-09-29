Tories to set out plans for ‘open government’ approach

The Scottish Conservatives will set out their plans for open government to boost trust in and the efficiency of public services.

The discussion paper, to be published next week, signals the beginning of a campaign for a Scottish Conservative government, the party said.

Policies include a pledge to ban politicisation of the NHS logo and creating institutions to “guard against government centralisation” and promote local devolution.

The paper also suggests focusing on regionally-driven economic growth, improving school autonomy and handing more taxation powers to local authorities.

Other policies include a vow to increase accountability of public services, requiring regular and transparent statistics publications, and developing a culture of openness in Scottish public bodies.

A further pledge is to create a more open budget process and publicise in one place all the civil servants paid more than the First Minister.

“Open government – a discussion paper” also focuses on technology, suggesting introducing text reporting of crime to Police Scotland and online booking for all GP practices.