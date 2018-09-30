Belfast tables £1bn ‘city deal’ proposal ahead of Chancellor’s Budget

Belfast has outlined its vision of a £1 billion-plus city deal to the Government amid hopes of securing the green light in this month’s Budget.

The city and surrounding council areas want Chancellor Philip Hammond to give the go-ahead for a bespoke investment deal similar to those secured by other urban centres around the UK.

Belfast and five other councils on the eastern side of Northern Ireland have joined forces with universities and higher education institutions to pitch for a city deal they believe can deliver 20,000 jobs through a 10-year investment strategy.

The partner organisations hope that £1 billion of public funds can leverage a further £3 billion of investment from the private sector.

They are asking Mr Hammond to stump up £450 million.

The terms of the proposal deal would see that sum match-funded from Stormont’s coffers – when elected ministers return – with the six councils contributing £100,000 and the universities poised to add further investment.