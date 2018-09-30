- ITV Report
Meet YE: Kanye West announces name change
Kanye West has announced he is now to be known as Ye.
The rapper has used the nickname for many years and used it for the title of his June album.
He wrote on Twitter: "the being formally (sic) known as Kanye West. I am YE."
The 41-year-old made the announcement ahead of the release his latest album, Yandhi.
The move follows a long line of rappers who have changed their name.
Diddy has been known by monikers including Puff Daddy, Puffy and P Diddy, while Snoop Dogg has previously gone by the name Snoop Lion.