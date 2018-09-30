Matilda takes on Donald Trump as Roald Dahl book celebrated with statues

A statue of Donald Trump being stared down by Roald Dahl character Matilda has been unveiled near the author’s former home.

The statues, which depicts Matilda Wormwood looking defiant with hands on hips in the face of the US president, have been installed to mark the 30th anniversary of the publication of children’s book Matilda.

The idea for the statues came from a public survey by The Roald Dahl Story Company which sought to find out what people think Matilda would be doing if she was alive today and in her thirties — with 42% of people agreeing that President Trump was the person she would be standing up to.

In the novel, Matilda famously stands up to her cruel headmistress Miss Trunchbull.