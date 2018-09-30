'I was really being tough...and then we fell in love': Donald Trump on his relationship with Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump has told a campaign rally there was tough talk between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before they “fell in love”.

Mr Trump said at the Saturday night rally in West Virginia: “He wrote me beautiful letters and they’re great letters. We fell in love.”

He joked about criticism he would get from the news media for making a comment some would consider “unpresidential” and for being so positive about the North Korean leader.

“Why has President Trump given up so much?” Mr Trump said in his mock “news anchor” voice. “I didn’t give up anything.”

He noted that Mr Kim is interested in a second meeting after their initial meeting in Singapore in June was hailed by Mr Trump as a big step towards denuclearisation of North Korea.

But denuclearisation negotiations have stalled.