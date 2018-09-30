What the papers say – September 30

Politics features heavily on the front pages on Sunday as the Conservative Party conference begins. The Sunday Times carries interviews with both Theresa May and Boris Johnson on their visions for Brexit. The Prime Minister tells the paper that her critics should back her Chequers plan and “stop playing politics with Brexit”, while Mr Johnson brands Mrs May’s proposal “deranged” and “preposterous”.

The Sunday Express reports on the PM’s blueprint for a better Britain – describing it as her “plan to crush Corbyn” – and says she will promise a housing and transport “revolution” as she takes the fight to Labour.

Meanwhile, the start of the party conference was overshadowed after a flaw in the official conference app allowed access to the contact details of Cabinet ministers and senior MPs, the The Sunday Telegraph reports.

The Observer leads on an interview with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who revealed that the Government is to produce the first official guidelines on the maximum amount of time young people should spend on social media over concerns of its links to mental illness. Mr Hancock told the paper he had instructed the UK’s chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies, to draw up advice as soon as possible.

Elsewhere, the Mail on Sunday leads on a campaign to save the country’s parks, which it says are falling into disrepair or being sold off by cash-strapped councils.

The Sunday Mirror leads on Madeleine McCann’s father Gerry describing his agony 11 years on from her disappearance.

And the Sunday People carries an investigation into the number of rapists who go on to attack again after being released from prison.