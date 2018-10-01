Before and after images show devastation wrought by Indonesia's deadly earthquake and tsunami

Landmarks in Palu were destroyed in the earthquakes and tsunami. Credit: AP/Google Street View

Images taken before and after the deadly earthquake and tsunami which struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, killing at least 844, show the extent of the damage caused. Shocking images show iconic landmarks in the city of Palu which once graced the city's skyline now reduced to rubble.

The Baiturrahman Mosque

Only the newly constructed minaret of the Baiturrahman Mosque remains after the roof of the newly renovated Mosque collapsed in on its prayer room. The Mosque lies only around 150m from the sea, putting it in the direct line of the tsunami.

The Mosque had recently been renovated before it was destroyed by the tsunami. Credit: Google Street View

Only the minaret of the Mosque remains standing. Credit: AP

Roa Roa Hotel

Palu's Roa Roa Hotel was flattened by the magnitude 7.5 earthquakes and the many other shocks before and after. The three-star hotel was popular with Indonesian travellers and business people.

The Roa Roa Hotel was popular with Indonesian travellers. Credit: Google Street View

Searches are carried out for people trapped in the hotel's rubble. Credit: AP

Palu River Bridge

The bridge over the Palu River - which bisects the city - was severed in the earthquake.

The bridge joined the two sides of the city which are bisected by the Palu River. Credit: Google Street View

The Palu River Bridge was severed in the earthquake.

Palu's Apung Mosque

Palu's Apung Mosque, a beauty-spot in the city, was only accessible by a bridge from the shore. The earthquake and tsunami destroyed the walkway, leaving the intact Mosque flooded and inaccessible.

Palu's Apung Mosque was a beauty spot in the city. Credit: Google Street View

The Mosque is now flooded and inaccessible.

Homes destroyed

Homes and buildings were buried in the Petobo area in the south of Palu during the earthquake. The pressure of the earthquake caused soil liquefaction in many places - making the earth appear like liquid due to the stress and shaking it was under, causing it to bury and destroy many structures.

Homes in the Petobo area in the south of Palu before the earthquake. Credit: Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company.

Soil liquefaction buried many homes in the Petobo area of Palu. Credit: Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company.

The entire city of Palu

Satellite images show the extent of the earthquake and tsunami's devastation on the entire city of Palu, with muddy river water visible some distance out to sea.

Palu from the air before the earthquake and tsunami. Credit: Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company.