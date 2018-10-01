- ITV Report
Before and after images show devastation wrought by Indonesia's deadly earthquake and tsunami
Images taken before and after the deadly earthquake and tsunami which struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, killing at least 844, show the extent of the damage caused.
Shocking images show iconic landmarks in the city of Palu which once graced the city's skyline now reduced to rubble.
- The Baiturrahman Mosque
Only the newly constructed minaret of the Baiturrahman Mosque remains after the roof of the newly renovated Mosque collapsed in on its prayer room.
The Mosque lies only around 150m from the sea, putting it in the direct line of the tsunami.
- Roa Roa Hotel
Palu's Roa Roa Hotel was flattened by the magnitude 7.5 earthquakes and the many other shocks before and after.
The three-star hotel was popular with Indonesian travellers and business people.
- Palu River Bridge
The bridge over the Palu River - which bisects the city - was severed in the earthquake.
- Palu's Apung Mosque
Palu's Apung Mosque, a beauty-spot in the city, was only accessible by a bridge from the shore.
The earthquake and tsunami destroyed the walkway, leaving the intact Mosque flooded and inaccessible.
- Homes destroyed
Homes and buildings were buried in the Petobo area in the south of Palu during the earthquake.
The pressure of the earthquake caused soil liquefaction in many places - making the earth appear like liquid due to the stress and shaking it was under, causing it to bury and destroy many structures.
- The entire city of Palu
Satellite images show the extent of the earthquake and tsunami's devastation on the entire city of Palu, with muddy river water visible some distance out to sea.