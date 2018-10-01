California approves tough net neutrality bill

California governor Jerry Brown has signed the United States’ toughest net neutrality measure which requires internet providers to maintain a level playing field online.

Advocates of net neutrality hope the move in the home of the global technology industry will have national implications, prompting Congress to enact national net neutrality rules or encouraging other states to follow suit.

It is the latest example of the nation’s most populous state seeking to drive public policy outside its borders and rebuff president Donald Trump’s agenda.

Mr Brown did not explain his reasons for signing the bill when the decision was announced.

“This is a historic day for California. A free and open internet is a cornerstone of 21st century life: our democracy, our economy, our health care and public safety systems, and day-to-day activities,” said Democratic Senator Scott Weiner, the law’s author.

Roughly an hour after Mr Brown signed the bill, a lawsuit was filed by the US Department of Justice, arguing that California’s approach was “unlawful and anti-consumer” because it imposes burdensome regulations on the internet and goes against the federal government’s approach.

The Federal Communications Commission last year repealed rules preventing internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

California’s law seeks to reinstate those rules.