Canada and US reach free trade deal with Mexico

Canada and the United States reached a deal on Sunday night for Canada to stay in a free trade pact with the US and Mexico.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the deal in a joint statement late on Sunday.

They say the newly-named United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, will result in freer markets and fairer trade.

The agreement preserved a North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) dispute-resolution process that the US wanted to jettison, an official said.

The agreement also exempts tariffs on 2.6 million cars. On dairy, the official said Canada essentially gave the US the same access it offered in the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement that president Donald Trump rejected.

“It’s a good day for Canada,” the country’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said as he left his office. He said he would have more to say on Monday.

“It is a good night for Mexico, and for North America,” Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray tweeted.