Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke to become Ollie Locke-Locke after announcing his engagement

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke is set to wed his partner of the same surname and become Ollie Locke-Locke.

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke announced their engagement in The Times on Tuesday and took to Instagram to share their news ahead of an exclusive interview with Hello! Magazine.

And the reality TV star revealed they will have matching surnames after the wedding.

In the interview with the magazine, he said: “We are going to be Locke-Locke.

"I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together."