- ITV Report
-
Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke to become Ollie Locke-Locke after announcing his engagement
Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke is set to wed his partner of the same surname and become Ollie Locke-Locke.
Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke announced their engagement in The Times on Tuesday and took to Instagram to share their news ahead of an exclusive interview with Hello! Magazine.
And the reality TV star revealed they will have matching surnames after the wedding.
In the interview with the magazine, he said: “We are going to be Locke-Locke.
"I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together."
Ollie has not been shy when it comes to looking for love, releasing his own gay dating app called "Chappy" and writing a bestselling book, "Laid in Chelsea".
Earlier this year he appeared on E4 programme "Celebs Go Dating" but he has since found love with his friend of 10 years and now fiancé.
The couple revealed to Hello! the moment Gareth popped the question near the famous Peter Pan statue in Kensington Park Gardens.
The TV personality has appeared on Made In Chelsea since it launched in 2011.
Fans will remember the moment he said he was bisexual whilst on the BAFTA award-winning programme and he later came out as gay.
He has since appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island, where he shocked viewers by stabbing a crocodile.