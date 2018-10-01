- ITV Report
Meghan Markle's sister apologises for online behaviour in bid to reunite family
The Duchess of Sussex's half sister Samantha Markle has apologised to Meghan live on television, saying: "I wish things could be different".
Appearing on Jeremy Vine on 5, Ms Markle said: "I'm hoping that we can have a happy ending".
Ms Markle, who was not invited to the royal wedding and has not spoken to Meghan in years, said she is the UK to make peace with her famous half-sister.
In a direct message to Meghan, she said: "Everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding.
"I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all agreed to move forward with positive resolve and the hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed.
"It doesn't mean we love you any less. I just think families can be this way when there's confusion and when people are hurt, so moving forward, I apologise, and I wish things could be different."
Meghan's father Thomas Markle pulled out of walking his daughter down he aisle due to ill health and after being caught staging photos with the paparazzi for cash.
Ms Markle claimed on the programme she speaks to their father three times a day but has not seen the Duchess in years.
Samantha Markle previously attacked the Duchess online calling her "the Duchess of Nonsense" and the "princess pushy”
She apologised for her tweets and even called Prince Harry "quite handsome" after once comparing him to a hamster.
When pressed by Jeremy Vine, she said she would accept it if her sister did not want to see her again.
Earlier this year Samantha admitted to organising staged photos for their father but insisted she was not paid for today's appearance.
She defended her media appearances saying: "The public were making a mockery out of the family and I felt like it had to stop."