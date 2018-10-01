Newlyweds arrive at reception in police car after vintage car breaks down

Sian and Josh Chapman surprised their friends and family as they arrived at their wedding reception. Credit: Hayley Donald and Katie Chapman

Arriving at your wedding reception in the back of a police car may not be every bride's dream - but these newlyweds have thanked officers for saving their big day. Sian and Josh Chapman got married over the weekend at the All Saints Church in North Hykeham before hopping into a vintage wedding car. The couple were expecting the 1933 Austin Harley they hired to take them just a few miles down the road to their wedding reception at Hill Holt Wood but the classic car broke down on the way.

The groom rang his best man to get all the guests outside for their arrival. Credit: Hayley Donald and Katie Chapman

Luckily PC Mark Wood, of Lincolnshire Police was conducting routine patrols and spotted the newlyweds on the side of the road before driving them to the venue. Sian's sister tweeted her thanks to him for saving the day.

Sian Chapman told The Lincolnite: “We heard a few clunks before a red light came on the dashboard and the engine stopped. “The driver just had time to ask whether we could wait for five minutes to try the engine again when a police officer going the other direction stopped. “I asked him if he could give us a lift to the venue and he spun around to pick us up. As we pulled off the main road, he put the sirens on for us – it was ace!”

PC Mark Wood, of Lincolnshire Police was conducting routine patrols and spotted newlyweds on the side of the road. Credit: Lincoln Police