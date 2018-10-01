UK Weather Forecast: Rain moving southeast overnight. Clearer in the north later.

This Evening and Tonight:Wet and windy in the north this evening. Becoming drier overnight with clear spells, although northern Scotland will have blustery showers. England and Wales will start mostly dry with clear spells, although patchy rain will spread from the northwest overnight.

Tuesday:Northern Ireland, Wales and western England will be cloudy with patchy rain. Elsewhere across England some warm sunshine. Scotland looks mostly fine, but with showers and gales in the north.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Wet and windy in the north Wednesday and Thursday. Drizzle western England and Wales, with some warm sunshine elsewhere. Patchy rain in the south Friday, with sunshine and showers elsewhere.