What the papers say – October 1

The Conservative Party conference makes headlines in Monday’s papers, while pictures of Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph also feature on the fronts. The Times leads with the Westminster terror attack – with the family of murdered Pc Keith Palmer suggesting the Metropolitan Police are “blocking their quest for truth”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt drawing parallels between the European Union and Soviet Union, saying other countries will want to escape if the EU punishes the UK for Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports on machinations in the Conservative Party – with the paper saying the opening day of the party conference was “overshadowed” by divisions over Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Financial Times leads with Greg Clark saying he will launch a review into how businesses use the personal data of customers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Metro carries the headline “Just Zip It Bojo” after former foreign secretary Boris Johnson was warned to “stop undermining the Prime Minister”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i carries a similar story – saying he has been the subject of “withering attacks”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says that senior Conservatives are behaving like “political jihadis” over the varying approaches to Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Mirror claims that the Conservatives have “robbed” the NHS of £2.7 billion.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports on what it calls a “searing attack” by Chancellor Philip Hammond against Mr Johnson.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express leads on developments in a campaign to stop British veterans of the Troubles being prosecuted.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star says there has been “outcry” over a zombie princess dress.