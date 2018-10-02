Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape by woman in US

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a woman in the US who alleges he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. The Nevada woman alleges the former Manchester United forward then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for 375,000 dollars (£268,000). The suit says the woman asked police last month to reopen the criminal case. Las Vegas police confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday that they have reopened a sexual assault case from 2009 brought by the woman named in the lawsuit. Ronaldo’s attorney, Christian Schertz, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. But after a report on the case in Der Spiegel last week, he threatened to sue the German magazine, saying: “It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way.”

Police in Las Vegas confirmed they have reopened a case from 2009 Credit: PA file

In a smiling Instagram video posted hours after the suit was filed, Ronaldo appeared to deny the allegations. “Fake. Fake news,” said the five-time world player of the year, who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer. “You want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous, to say my name. But it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all good.” The woman’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment. The lawsuit claims that the woman, who was then 24, went with a friend to the Rain nightclub at the Palms Hotel and Casino on the night of June 12, 2009, and met Ronaldo there. It says he invited a group of people up to his suite “to enjoy the view of the Las Vegas strip” and then into the hot tub. According to the suit, he then barged in on her as she was changing, exposed himself and asked her for oral sex. When she refused, the lawsuit claims, he raped her. According to the lawsuit, and confirmed by police spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez to the AP, the woman named in the suit reported the attack to police the same day. Mr Ocampo-Gomez said she also asked for a “sexual assault test” which was performed at the University Medical Centre. The woman refused to tell police where the assault took place or assist with identifying a suspect other than to say he was a European soccer player, the spokesman said.

The assault is alleged to have taken place at the Palms Hotel and Casino Credit: AP/John Locher