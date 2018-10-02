Kate Middleton to return from maternity leave with visit to forest school

The Duchess of Cambridge is making her return from maternity leave with a visit to a forest school.

Kate, whose youngest child Prince Louis is just over five months old, will meet youngsters at the Paddington Recreation Ground in London.

The Duchess will see how the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden is helping children’s emotional and physical well-being.

She will join in with sessions and hear from instructors about the beneficial effects of outdoor learning.