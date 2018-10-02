- ITV Report
Ryder Cup spectator's 'eyeball exploded' after being hit by golf ball
A spectator who was hit on the head by a golf ball while watching the Ryder Cup has said her injury has left her blind in one eye after her eyeball "exploded", and that she is considering legal action.
The incident happened on the opening day of the event when American Brooks Koepka's tee shot on the sixth hole veered off course, striking Corine Remande.
The 49-year-old told AFP news agency that a scan on Friday "confirmed a fracture of the right eye and an explosion of the eyeball", while on Monday, doctors "confirmed" to her that she had lost her sight.
"In the best case, she was told that she could see forms when the oedema [fluid] will be resorbed within a month," said her husband Raphael added.
"It happened so fast," Ms Remande said, recalling her injury.
"I did not feel the pain on the spot, I did not feel like I got the bullet in the eye and then I felt the blood."
She added that there was no warning shout from the course official as the shot headed towards the crowd.
Mr Remande added that he was "angry" at the competition organisers, claiming they did not attempt to find out how his wife was after the accident
The couple said they would be meeting their lawyer on Tuesday to file a complaint.
It is thought the reason for legal action is to help cover medical bills.
In response to the couple's claims, the European Tour PGA told AFP that they would "investigate" the incident, but it "would take some time".
Following the incident on Friday morning, Koepka ran over to Ms Remande to apologise, but she said she downplayed her injuries so that he would not lose concentration.
Soon afterwards, the 49-year-old was taken to hospital in Paris, and is recovering at her parents' home in Lyon.